Salinas inmate escapes shortly before possible release date
September 15, 2019
By CCT STAFF
An inmate with a scheduled parole date in December, escaped from the Salinas Valley State Prison on Saturday morning.
Guards discovered Adam Beck, 35, missing during a routine count at 5 a.m. Beck, who was not in his assigned area as a dining worker, is suspected of walking away from the minimum-security facility.
His earliest possible parole date was Dec. 2019.
In Sept. 2018, Beck was transferred from Placer and Santa Clara counties to the prison to serve part of a four-year sentence for evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
Officials describe Beck is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with green eyes and a bald head. Beck was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt.
Investigators are asking anyone who sees Beck to call 9-1-1 or law enforcement authorities immediately.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines