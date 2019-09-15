Salinas inmate escapes shortly before possible release date

September 15, 2019

By CCT STAFF

An inmate with a scheduled parole date in December, escaped from the Salinas Valley State Prison on Saturday morning.

Guards discovered Adam Beck, 35, missing during a routine count at 5 a.m. Beck, who was not in his assigned area as a dining worker, is suspected of walking away from the minimum-security facility.

His earliest possible parole date was Dec. 2019.

In Sept. 2018, Beck was transferred from Placer and Santa Clara counties to the prison to serve part of a four-year sentence for evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Officials describe Beck is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with green eyes and a bald head. Beck was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Beck to call 9-1-1 or law enforcement authorities immediately.

