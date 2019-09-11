Santa Barbara County identifies more victims of deadly boat fire

September 10, 2019

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office confirmed the identities of five additional victims of the 34 who were killed in the Conception dive boat disaster on the morning of Sept. 2. [Cal Coast Times]

The Coroner’s Office, with the assistance of rapid DNA technology, has positively identified 27 of the 33 victims recovered. Additional family DNA samples are being routed to the Coroner’s Office. Once received, investigators will be able to compare and match the DNA profiles with the last six victims.

Divers from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and National Parks Service traveled to the scene Tuesday morning, and have resumed the search for the missing victim.

The additional victims:

Adrian Dahood-Fritz, 40, of Sacramento

Lisa Fiedler, 52, of Mill Valley

Kristina “Kristy” Finstad, 41, of Tamrick Pines

Fernisa Sison, 57, of Stockton

Kristian Takvam, 34, of San Francisco

Santa Barbara County previously released the following 22 victim names:

Raymond “Scott” Chan, 59, of Los Altos

Justin Carroll Dignam, 58, of Anaheim

Daniel Garcia, 46, of Berkeley

Marybeth Guiney, 51, of Santa Monica

Yulia Krashennaya, 40, of Berkeley

Alexandra Kurtz, 26, of Santa Barbara,

Caroline McLaughlin, 35, of Oakland

Ted Strom, 62, of Germantown, Tennessee

Wei Tan, 26, of Goleta

Kendra Chan, 26, of Oxnard

Angela Rose Quitasol, 28, of Stockton

Evan Michel Quitasol, 37, of Stockton

Nicole Storm Quitasol, 31, of Imperial Beach

Michael Quitasol, 62, of Stockton

Carol Diana Adamic, 60, of Santa Cruz

Andrew Fritz, 40, of Sacramento

Charles McIlvain, 44, of Santa Monica

Steven Salika, 55, of Santa Cruz

Tia Salika-Adamic, 17, of Santa Cruz

Neal Gustav Baltz, 42, of Pheonix, Arizona

Patricia Ann Beitzinger, 48, of Chandler, Arizona

Vaidehi Campbell, 41, of Felton

The Coast Guard plans to resume salvage operations on Wednesday.

