Sheriff releases the names of all victims of the Conception disaster

September 12, 2019

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of all 34 victims who were killed in the Conception dive boat disaster on the morning of Sept. 2, according to Sheriff Bill Brown. [Cal Coast Times]

The last victim from the Conception was located yesterday in a cove just west of where the vessel sank. Divers from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office were assigned to search the area as part of the search and recovery operations which resumed earlier this week.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the names of those lost with you,” Brown said.

Carol Diana Adamic, 60, Santa Cruz

Juha Pekka Ahopelto, 50, Sunnyvale

Neal Gustav Baltz, 42, Phoenix

Patricia Ann Beitzinger, 48, Chandler

Vaidehi Campbell, 41, Felton

Raymond “Scott” Chan, 59, Los Altos

Kendra Chan, 26, Oxnard

Adrian Dahood-Fritz, 40, Sacramento

Justin Carroll Dignam, 58, Anaheim

Berenice Felipe, 16, Santa Cruz

Lisa Fiedler, 52, Mill Valley

Kristina “Kristy” Finstad, 41, Santa Cruz

Andrew Fritz, 40, Sacramento

Daniel Garcia, 46, Berkeley

Marybeth Guiney, 51, Santa Monica

Yuko Hatano, 39, San Jose

Yulia Krashennaya, 40, Berkeley

Alexandra Kurtz, 26, Santa Barbara

Xiang Lin, 45, Fremont

Caroline McLaughlin, 35, Oakland

Charles McIlvain, 44, Santa Monica

Kaustubh Nirmal, 33, Stamford

Sanjeeri DeoPujari (Nirmal), 1, Stamford

Angela Rose Quitasol, 28, Stockton

Evan Michel Quitasol, 37, Stockton

Nicole Storm Quitasol, 31, Imperial Beach

Michael Quitasol, 62, Stockton

Steven Salika, 55, Santa Cruz

Tia Salika-Adamic, 17, Santa Cruz

Sumil Sandhu, 45, Half Moon Bay

Fernisa Sison, 57, Stockton

Ted Strom, 62, Germantown

Kristian Takvam, 34, San Francisco

Wei Tan, 26, Goleta

During a press conference on Thursday, Brown praised the coordination and cooperation of all of the dive teams involved in the “physically and emotionally challenging task” of searching and recovering the victims. Dive teams and dive support included the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Port Police, Federal Bureau of Investigations, National Parks Service and the State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Loading...