SLO City councilwoman accused of conflict of interest

September 17, 2019

Councilwoman Andy Pease

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo City officials have suspended a plan to phase out the use of natural gas appliances while they look into allegations Councilwoman Andy Pease violated conflict of interest rules. [Cal Coast Times]

Two weeks ago, the council voted 4-1 in favor of an ordinance and energy policy that would ban natural gas fittings and gas-powered appliances in new residential and commercial buildings. The city provided developers two alternatives: they can transition an existing gas-powered building into electric only or pay in-lieu fees.

Attorneys representing the Utility Workers Union of America fired back with saying that because of the economic impact to Pease’s business, she is and was disqualified from “voting upon, deliberating, or even being present for the council’s consideration of the clean energy policy,” according to a letter from attorney John J. Davis, Jr. Pease is a partner in Balance Green Consulting, a company in line to financially benefit from the city’s proposed energy policy.

“Because Ms. Pease is a professional who specializes in clean-energy consulting, and because she is also a highly placed insider in the city’s political and administrative structure, the new clean energy rules will drive a great deal of business to her architectural firm,” the letter says.

The union members are asking the city to vacate its Sept. 3 vote on the clean energy ordinance, which requires a two-thirds vote. Councilwoman Erica Stewart cast the lone dissenting vote against the ordinance.

In response to the letter, city administrators postponed the final approval of the ordinance to provide time for the Fair Political Practices Commission to weigh in on the allegation of conflict of interest.

“Public officials are expected to know the fundamental laws that govern their behavior,” Davis says in his letter. “Unfortunately, neither Pease nor her colleagues recognized this very serious legal and ethical problem.”


greg wynn

I have known Councilmember Andy Pease for many years and consider her a friend and colleague. Her ethics and character are beyond reproach and to see that so many are willing to anonymously shame her for trying to make positive change makes me sad. Andy and I may not always agree, but we are willing to share our ideas and hope for a better future in the sunlight of public discussion, rather than in the muck of a backstreet alley forum.

Rather than gripe about how everyone else is taking away your freedoms, how about you stand up and engage in a positive way. Councilmember Pease has and I salute her for it.


09/17/2019 9:12 pm
Kalifornia_Bud

The foxes are guarding the henhouse.


“Public officials are expected to know the fundamental laws that govern their behavior,”


You would think.


09/17/2019 7:38 pm
Side_Show_Bob

How long before city council ban water connections to dwellings? After all, it’s a fragile resource so we shouldn’t be letting people squander it away, right?


09/17/2019 4:16 pm
DocT

I say 4 years. Water is such a precious resource in our state. We can’t have people drinking it. The state needs it.


09/17/2019 5:25 pm
1965buick

L.m.f.a.o.


09/17/2019 7:29 pm
mary margaret

Isn’t it a conflict of interest for mayor Harmon to have a seat on the Board of Directors of Monterey Bay Community Power?


09/17/2019 4:06 pm
DocT

Nope. Its green. She’s with the good guys.


Its only a conflict if you’re with the bad guys, like petroleum or nuclear, or big-firewood.


09/17/2019 4:41 pm
