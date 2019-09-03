Front Page  »  

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon misinterprets LA Times article

September 3, 2019

Mayor Heidi Harmon

By KAREN VELIE

Touting the benefits of electric-only homes, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon released a video Tuesday morning that features a Los Angeles Times article on pollution associated with gas appliances. However, Harmon failed to explain that the article referred to improperly vented gas appliances, and not all gas stove usage.

Harmon, who worked previously as a maid and as an assistant at a preschool, plans to help the community “understand the full breadth and depth” of using gas appliances at Tuesday evenings City Council meeting, she said. Michael Hicks, a contractor with Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, supports Harmon’s assertion that banning gas appliances is needed to protect public health.

“I don’t think people realize, I didn’t, that when you have a gas stove, for example, you are polluting your own home,” Harmon says, while a photo of the LA Times article, “Cook with a gas stove? You could be breathing polluted air, study says,” appears on the video.”

According to the study, scientists with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found that 62 percent of households using gas burners without venting range hoods are exposed to excessive levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and formaldehyde. While the levels do not exceed air quality standards, they can exacerbate health issues.

“Luckily, there are simple ways to limit your exposure,” according to the LA Times article. “First, use a range hood. Even a moderately effective one will substantially cut concentrations of pollutants in your home,’ researchers said. ‘Cooking on the back burners can help too, because they sit directly under the ventilation system.”


aye-caramba

It will take years to un-do the policy messes that these people will leave behind… they really are “true believers” lost in themselves.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
09/03/2019 6:59 pm
sbjcl

One wonders when the good people of SLO town are going to figure out that this mayor needs to spend more time dealing with an incompetent staff, deceitful city attorney, and out of control police chief. Why not let the people decide if they want gas or not rather than creating a policy that no one needs.


Vote Up21Vote Down 
09/03/2019 4:53 pm
ActaNonVerba

One has to wonder is she’s truly that stultified, or is she knowingly that deceitful?


Vote Up22Vote Down 
09/03/2019 3:50 pm
TKG

Heidi just doesn’t want the facts to get in the way of her Groupthink. She’s been indoctrinated by the “New Progressives” and now she (and they) want to indoctrinate the rest of us. She wants us to live the way she wants us to live, not they way we want to live.


I talk to a lot of people, but I haven’t heard one person (other than Heidi) say that they support what she is trying to do. If she’s so convinced that “the vast majority” of city residents favor these natural gas regulations (that will only add further to the cost of housing), then put the ordinance on the ballot in 2020 to get to the real truth.


Vote Up34Vote Down 
09/03/2019 3:28 pm
Paso_citizen

Just one more example of getting what you vote for. Me thinks it very likely that a few neurons in her head may not be firing correctly. But me also thinks that it is extremely likely she got a little something under the table for supporting the switch to Monterey county provider for electricity. If she didn’t, then she would be among the vast minority of elected officials.


Vote Up19Vote Down 
09/03/2019 3:23 pm
Lmo

Ya know, at some point you just have to throw up your hands and save yourself.


Vote Up26Vote Down 
09/03/2019 3:12 pm
panflash

Good one, Lmo. Comment of the year.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
09/03/2019 4:12 pm
citizensoldier

Unless you have “no more new frontier” and have to make it here:



Vote Up0Vote Down 
09/03/2019 6:32 pm
Hazmateer

So, she led the charge to switch over to the Monterey County electrical provider in a few months for the City of SLO residents. Methinks she assured them of a big profit, and they, in turn, lined her campaign coffers with cash. She needs everyone to go all in on electric appliances to fulfill her promise to her sugar daddies. She’s going to be in for a rude surprise when she’s told how many people are going to request to be left out of the switch, leaving her assurances as nothing more than a lot of hot gas.


Vote Up29Vote Down 
09/03/2019 2:50 pm
mercut1469

I wonder if the fact that Harmon “worked previously as a maid and as an assistant at a preschool” is relevant to her apparent incompetence. Is Velie suggesting that individuals who began in the working class can’t possibly understand the intricacies of the modern world?


Vote Up-22Vote Down 
09/03/2019 2:28 pm
﻿