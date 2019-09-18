Front Page  »  

Trump to revoke California’s ability to set emission standards

September 18, 2019

President Donald Trump

The Trump administration is expected to announce plans to revoke California’s authority to set its own greenhouse gas and vehicle fuel efficiency standards. [Reuters]

Simultaneously, the administration aims to establish a single set of national fuel-economy standards. The move is expected to draw a legal challenge from California and possibly other states and may ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump administration plans would bar California from setting tailpipe emission standards and requiring zero emission vehicles. California wants 15.4 percent of vehicle sales by 2025 to be electric vehicles or other zero emission vehicles.

Another 10 states have also adopted similar requirements.

Additionally, the Trump administration plans to issue separate rules that will roll back Obama-era fuel economy requirements.

Federal regulators have supported freezing emissions requirements for new cars and trucks at 2020 levels through 2026. Trump administration officials say a final regulation will include a modest boost in annual efficiency requirements but far less than what the Obama administration set in 2012.

California has vowed to challenge the federal government’s effort to set emissions standards, arguing the United States has an obligation to protect the environment for future generations.

“We’ll see you in court if you stand in our way,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.


Freethebud

Just love to hear the all the comments from the 20 or so Trump supporters who live on the central coast. Fox and Friends must be on break huh.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
09/18/2019 3:16 pm
mercut1469

So much for the 10th Amendment.


Vote Up-4Vote Down 
09/18/2019 2:26 pm
Jorge Estrada

That’s odd, California is forcing SLO County to comply with the State mandated development formula. We don’t get to preserve our rural county anymore. So it is very clear to me, California just wants to protect their revenue streams, which includes new taxes and the charges received for whatever can be required to be a clean air feature.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
09/18/2019 12:52 pm
shelworth

Unless the Constitution explicitly forbids or gives permission to the Federal government, that power then falls to State governments to decide.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
09/18/2019 12:33 pm
kiml79

Another day with a president hell bent on murdering what we have left of clean air and water. sigh. Next up, a combination of Wall-E and Mad Max Fury Road.


Vote Up-19Vote Down 
09/18/2019 11:07 am
shelworth

Very dramatic…


Vote Up0Vote Down 
09/18/2019 12:30 pm
citizensoldier

https://constitutionus.com/


Citizen Owner’s Manual


Vote Up6Vote Down 
09/18/2019 8:23 am
kwake

Good.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
09/18/2019 7:49 am
Rambunctious

Good…I guess it will take Trump to save us from ourselves and this silly notion that we alone in the once golden state can save the planet….


Vote Up7Vote Down 
09/18/2019 7:47 am
DocT

If you allow the fed’s the power to dictate electric cars and happy green energy mandates……you also allow the fed to dictate bans on electric cars and happy green energy mandates.


Dictatorial power is evil. I don’t care if you like what the dictator is dictating or not…..it’s still dictatorial power and I can’t stand it from Trump any less than I couldn’t stand it from Obama!


Vote Up7Vote Down 
09/18/2019 7:28 am
kiml79

THANK YOU!! Taking away freedom from CA to do its own thing.


Vote Up-11Vote Down 
09/18/2019 11:04 am
﻿