Burglary suspect leads officers on high-speed chase in SLO County

October 24, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A burglary suspect led officers on a high-speed chase from San Luis Obispo to Atascadero on Thursday before she crashed into a tree, according to the CHP.

Early Thursday morning, San Luis Obispo police officers followed the burglary suspect, Selena Monique Grijalva, 41, from California Avenue onto northbound Highway 101. Grijalva failed to stop for officers, and a chase with speeds exceeding 100 mph began.

CHP officers took over the chase on El Camino Real north of Santa Margarita.

Driving an older Ford Thunderbird, Grijalva drove back onto Highway 101 northbound, exited at Curbaril Avenue, drove over the road, and back onto the highway headed northbound via the southbound on-ramp.

CHP vehicles paralleled the Thunderbird which drove off the highway and struck a tree next to the southbound Morro Road on-ramp.

Atascadero police officers surrounded the vehicle while CHP officers arrested Grijalva on charges of reckless driving while evading officers, and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was booked into the San luis Obispo County Jail with her bail set at $50,000.

Loading...