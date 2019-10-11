CHP identifies Santa Margarita man killed in crash

October 11, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The Santa Margarita man killed in a crash north of Paso Robles on Friday morning has been identified as Mykel Leo Romo, 28.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a 23-year-old woman from San Miguel was driving on Estrella Road east of Martingale Circle when she fell asleep and crashed into a tree. A passing motorist reported the crash about two hours later.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered major injuries. Romo, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

CHP officers are investigating the crash,. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatal accident.

