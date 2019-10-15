Front Page  »  

Cunningham wants to keep Diablo Canyon open, use revenue to pay fire victims

October 15, 2019

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Central Coast Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has announced his intention to introduce a bill aimed at keeping Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant operational, which is currently slated to shut down by 2025.

Cunningham’s plan also includes a proposal that PG&E sell the nuclear plant and give $1 billion of the proceeds to wildfire victims. Another $300 million of proceeds from a potential sale of Diablo Canyon would go to wildfire prevention through hardening of the electrical grid, under Cunningham’s proposal.

In January, Cunningham will introduce a bill that would classify nuclear power as renewable under the states Renewable Portfolio Standard, the assemblyman said.

Cunningham has previously attempted to achieve the reclassification of nuclear power through a constitutional amendment. Earlier this year, Cunningham introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would include nuclear and large-scale hydropower in the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard.

The assemblyman’s new proposal would mandate the California Public Utility Commission (PUC) not approve a PG&E bankruptcy or settlement plan that does not include an initiative to continue the operation of the nuclear power plant. Additionally, the bill would require at least $1 billion and $300 million of the proceeds from a potential sale of the plant go to fire victims and wildfire prevention respectively.

“Californians deserve an all-of-the-above approach to fighting climate change. Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, an emission-free source of electricity that supplies the state with 9 percent of its power, needs to be a part of the answer,” Cunningham said in a statement. “PG&E and the bankruptcy court should be looking at creative ways to raise the type of capital necessary to pay fire victims. There’s no reason for a bankrupt utility with billions of dollars in liabilities to shut down a perfectly safe and profitable source of emission-free electricity.”


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
oxforduniversity

They should be building more nuclear power plants, oh course keep it open. You can’t reply on green energy and especially if the United States ever goes into a major war again, you need nuclear.


With so many things going electric you’re gonna have the need for more energy in the years to come, the progressive liberal democrat idea of only solar energy, wind etc method isn’t completely sustainable. Imagine 300 million electric cars in 30 years and a US population of 650 million people, you can’t do it with all solar etc, you need constant energy so we need nuclear, period.


10/15/2019 12:28 pm
MysticOne

I thought Diablo is severely outdated (1960’s design?). I don’t think I would support keeping it running as is past the shutdown date… but today there are MUCH better methods for building nuclear power plants. Bill Gates even has a company doing it, http://www.terrapower.com .


10/15/2019 10:50 am
DocT

Diablo is only evil becuz capitalism. Once the government owns it will be clean, green and safe.


Right?


10/15/2019 11:03 am
MysticOne

No, it is evil because it is a 50+ year old design no matter who owns or runs it. Are we flying in planes that are 50 years old or launching satellites with 50 year old designed rockets? No, and those are magnitudes less dangerous to humanity if a major malfunction happens, so why are we even talking about keeping a nuclear power plant operating that was designed in the 60’s and built in the 70’s and has many known design flaws that are corrected in newer technology but not suitable for retrofitting into old technology. Bulldoze the place and build a new one if society is ok with it (doubtful), but to keep it running as-is past its planned lifespan is just begging for something bad to happen. Sad thing is, tides are renewable/cheap energy that will be constant as long as we have a moon, Australia has embraced it and coupled it with desalination so they get clean energy and clean water from the tides. California would never consider it, yet they push solar and wind which are not as stable as tidal for renewable energy.


10/15/2019 11:57 am
MrYan

Retrofit Diablo as a Thorium reactor and I would be all for it.


Thorium reactors can product energy for 1 penny per Kilowatt. The radio active half life is 300 years, not thousands. All the spent fuel currently being housed in Diablo would be reprocessed into Medical Grade Nuclear materials, and the by-product waste would be smaller in size and far less radioactive.


The technology is proven out. Salt plug – “walk away” reactors.


If ever built; the High Speed Rail system will consume a ton of energy. It would make sense for the state to underwrite the electrical supply system required to sustain it. A billion dollar retro fit of Diablo would pay for itself when compared to a rail system without a power supply system integrated into it. The grid already moves the Diablo power to the valley.


Let’s build the high speed rail power supply first, then add the railroad.


10/15/2019 1:03 pm
AmericaTheFree

Yea sure Rep. Cunningham, just like there’s “clean coal”…

Nuclear power, created from uranium, is non-renewable, period! Just like fossil fuels uranium is a finite material and it’s creation takes millions, maybe billions, of years. If in fact it is renewable why are there uranium shortages in this industry? And just like fossil fuels it does create toxic waste (both toxic to humans and all forms of life on this planet) with one large exception; it takes tens of thousands of years to for this waste to become non-toxic. Also, nuclear power is toxic at every stage, from its mining of the materials to the radioactive waste products that last tens of thousand of years.

Have any of you read what Japan has decided to do with 920,000 TONS of waste from Fukushima? No? They’ve decided tp poor it into the Pacific as they can longer contain it. Yea, we wanna get on-board with that type of irresponsible bullshit [strong as hell sarcasm implied and intended)….


10/15/2019 10:24 am
DocT

here’s a great idea for power hungry politicians to foist on a gullible, logic-incapable electorate:


Take a business that created nothing but one massive environmental crisis and threat after another—-remember all the protests?—and let the CA state government control it!


Once the state owns it, it will no longer be a threat to the environment! Why? Because there won’t be any reporting on non-existent protests. That makes it clean energy…..the good stuff.


Right now, it’s evil. See how that works?


Of course, I also agree that we need Diablo Canyon….especially for the green madness that is coming ourt way. I just marvel at the idea that the government can run it better than PGE.


Rates are going to go higher than anyone could imagine…..


10/15/2019 9:41 am
pi-on

Wow. This just might redeem Cunningham from his disastrous cap and trade vote.


10/15/2019 9:14 am
Jorge Estrada

With the onslaught of Teslas we can’t close Diablo anyway. The greenies claim to want less energy but in reality they drive and fly everywhere to complain about waste. Without the hardworking people that enable these wasteful greenies, they’d drown in their own filth. Go Assemblyman Cunningham, save Diablo for the next generation to improve but NEVER LET PG&E sever this liability.


10/15/2019 9:08 am
DocT

Let’s see how Mother’s for Peace handle this:


“Save Diablo Canyon for our children!” will replace “Close Diablo Canyon for our children!”


10/15/2019 10:33 am
