Human skull found in Morro Bay identified

October 2, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department identified a skull and additional human remains found alongside Highway 1 in Morro Bay in June as belonging to a 70-year-old transient man from Arizona. [Cal Coast Times]

While doing tree trimming and landscaping alongside Highway 1 near the Morro Bay Boulevard off-ramp, Caltrans workers found a human skull. Searches then found additional remains not far from a nearby homeless encampment.

Through the use of DNA profiling, the remains were identified as those of Gregory Paul Schweickert. While the cause of death is listed as undetermined, there was no evidence of traumatic injury or significant disease.

The last known contact Morro Bay police had with Schweickert was in 2016. It is possible he died around that time.

Loading...