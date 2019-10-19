Intruders twice target same San Luis Obispo home
October 19, 2019
By CCT STAFF
A woman who lives in the Railroad Square area of San Luis Obispo has twice been the victim of a home invasions in less than two years. [KSBY]
Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 20, Katya Vreeland woke to an intruder standing at her bedroom door and yelled for him to “get out.” The man ran with Vreeland’s brother behind him but, he got away.
The intruder came in through a window left cracked open for the cat. He took only Vreeland and her brother’s spare keys.
In the previous intrusion, officers arrested the man before he could get away with Vreeland’s belongings.
Police say there are several steps residents can take to reduce their chances of a home burglary or invasion such as motion lights and security cameras.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines