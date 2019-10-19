Front Page  »  

Intruders twice target same San Luis Obispo home

October 19, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A woman who lives in the Railroad Square area of San Luis Obispo has twice been the victim of a home invasions in less than two years. [KSBY]

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 20, Katya Vreeland woke to an intruder standing at her bedroom door and yelled for him to “get out.” The man ran with Vreeland’s brother behind him but, he got away.

The intruder came in through a window left cracked open for the cat. He took only Vreeland and her brother’s spare keys.

In the previous intrusion, officers arrested the man before he could get away with Vreeland’s belongings.

Police say there are several steps residents can take to reduce their chances of a home burglary or invasion such as motion lights and security cameras.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
ajdury

Being an irresponsible pet owner left her vulnerable to her house being broken into.


Dumbass.


Vote Up-10Vote Down 
10/19/2019 2:40 pm
SLOGROWN

Huh? What?


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
10/19/2019 3:53 pm
SLOGROWN

I think it would be wise for the woman to purchase a hand gun and then get the training required for a CCW. Me thinks she has a good enough reason to get approved.

And if there is a ‘next time’, problem solved.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
10/19/2019 1:29 pm
corvidae

I hate to sound like a “fear the world” type, but no. It’s obvious she didn’t learn her lesson and if you can’t simply climb the curb to make a small effort, like locking a door or window, to ensure your own safety, especially when you’ve already experienced a home invasion, there’s no reason this person should own or operate a gun. Lock your doors. Lock your windows. Have a pet that needs access? Invest in a pet accessible door. Otherwise, privacy or not, you’re just inviting predators to target you.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
10/19/2019 2:10 pm
Jon Tatro

You don’t need a CCW for your own house.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
10/19/2019 7:37 pm
paragon

“Me thinks” it is not that simple. Even if you sleep with a gun under your pillow with a round chambered and one eye open at all times, odds are not great that you will successfully take out a criminal without accidentally shooting your roommate, endangering your neighbors, or otherwise subject yourself to criminal charges.


Vote Up-4Vote Down 
10/19/2019 9:03 pm
﻿