Intruders twice target same San Luis Obispo home

October 19, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A woman who lives in the Railroad Square area of San Luis Obispo has twice been the victim of a home invasions in less than two years. [KSBY]

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 20, Katya Vreeland woke to an intruder standing at her bedroom door and yelled for him to “get out.” The man ran with Vreeland’s brother behind him but, he got away.

The intruder came in through a window left cracked open for the cat. He took only Vreeland and her brother’s spare keys.

In the previous intrusion, officers arrested the man before he could get away with Vreeland’s belongings.

Police say there are several steps residents can take to reduce their chances of a home burglary or invasion such as motion lights and security cameras.

