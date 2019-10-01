Man killed in crash on Highway 101 in Avila Beach

October 1, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A 44-year-old man died Tuesday morning after driving off Highway 101 in Avila Beach.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Arturo Estrada-Aguilera was driving a grey Jeep Cherokee northbound near the Avila Beach Drive offramp. For unknown reasons, he abruptly crossed two lanes of traffic and drove off the east side of the highway, down a steep embankment, across the offramp and head-on into a large oak tree.

Estrada-Aguilera, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

