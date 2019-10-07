Man murdered in front of Santa Maria taco shop

October 7, 2019

A 33-year-old man died after being shot in front of a Santa Maria taco restaurant on Sunday. [KSBY]

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a shooting in front of 805 Tacos at 1018 W. Main Street. Responders transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The gunman escaped the scene and officers are still searching for a suspect or suspects. It is unclear if the shooting was gang related.

Officials have yet to release additional details about the fatal shooting.

