Morro Bay man seriously injured in hit-and-run collision

October 17, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A 55-year-old Morro Bay man is in critical condition after a motorist crashed into his bicycle on Quintana Road and then fled the scene.

At approximately 7 p.m., the victim was headed northbound, up the hill, on his way home from work when a car traveling in the same direction hit him. Emergency responders transported the victim to to a local area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators describe the vehicle as possibly a dark-blue, 2015 Chevy Colorado with damage to the right front bumper.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the accident to contact Commander Amy Watkins or officer Robert Hufstetler at the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or San Luis

Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

