Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Grover Beach

October 14, 2019

pg&e

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Nearly 3,000 customers lost power as a result of an outage in the Grover Beach area early Monday morning. [KSBY]

The power outage started at about 2:30 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., 55 customers remain without power in Grover Beach, a PG&E map shows. PG&E’s website indicates the outage in Grover Beach was caused by a broken power pole.

Additionally, PG&E’s map shows small power outages in the Arroyo Grande and Atascadero areas. The outage in Arroyo Grande is under investigation, while the Atascadero outage is a result of planned maintenance, according to PG&E.

Power is expected to return to affected South County customers later Monday morning. It could take longer to restore power to the customers affected in Atascadero.


shelworth

I’m no fan of PG&E (especially after San Bruno), but these same people would be screaming “why didn’t you cut the power!” if the lines had sparked a wildfire.


10/14/2019 11:26 am
adustum

It’s official – we are a third world country.


10/14/2019 8:58 am
LameCommenter

Paying first world Cadillac rates.


10/14/2019 10:04 am
kettle

That does not even make sense.


10/14/2019 11:04 am
kettle

It’s official you are just regurgitating slogans.


Temporary power failures happen all the time all over the world.

But you can pretend a minor failure makes us 3rd world if that fits your world view.


10/14/2019 11:03 am
