Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Grover Beach
October 14, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Nearly 3,000 customers lost power as a result of an outage in the Grover Beach area early Monday morning. [KSBY]
The power outage started at about 2:30 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., 55 customers remain without power in Grover Beach, a PG&E map shows. PG&E’s website indicates the outage in Grover Beach was caused by a broken power pole.
Additionally, PG&E’s map shows small power outages in the Arroyo Grande and Atascadero areas. The outage in Arroyo Grande is under investigation, while the Atascadero outage is a result of planned maintenance, according to PG&E.
Power is expected to return to affected South County customers later Monday morning. It could take longer to restore power to the customers affected in Atascadero.
