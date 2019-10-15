San Luis Obispo begins direct flights to Sin City Las Vegas

By CCT STAFF

Kicking off Thursday, Contour Airlines will begin nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas. Flights will run four times a week with prices starting at $99 for one way.

In 2017, the airport opened a new terminal as part of a plan to attract potential businesses and increase the areas growing tourism market by adding more destinations.

In 2020, Alaska Airlines is slated to begin daily nonstop flights to San Diego and Portland. Scheduled to depart daily between noon and 6 p.m., flights will start to San Diego on Jan. 7 and to Portland on June 18.

