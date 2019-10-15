San Luis Obispo begins direct flights to Sin City Las Vegas
October 15, 2019
By CCT STAFF
Kicking off Thursday, Contour Airlines will begin nonstop flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas. Flights will run four times a week with prices starting at $99 for one way.
In 2017, the airport opened a new terminal as part of a plan to attract potential businesses and increase the areas growing tourism market by adding more destinations.
In 2020, Alaska Airlines is slated to begin daily nonstop flights to San Diego and Portland. Scheduled to depart daily between noon and 6 p.m., flights will start to San Diego on Jan. 7 and to Portland on June 18.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines