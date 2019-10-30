Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo police searching for laundry thieves

October 30, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly stole about $500 worth of clothing from a laundry room at the Mustang Village apartment complex. [Cal Coast Times]

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell posted a cell phone photo on Twitter of the two suspected thieves. The photo also shows a large bag of clothes lying inside a laundry room.

Cantrell is asking for help from the public in identifying the two individuals in the photo. She is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Officer Behrens at (805) 594-8064.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Travis from SLO

She only had the video because she dropped her pants and gun in there and coincidentally caught the laundry theft in progress.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
10/30/2019 9:52 pm
ratherbefishing

Wow, the picture of the woman looks just like Cheyne Orndoff said some cop from Morro Bay.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
10/30/2019 7:45 pm
Scarlet

She’ll post photos of EVERY possible suspect for every crime EXCEPT the man who knows how Tommy Jodry died. Who is he????


Vote Up4Vote Down 
10/30/2019 7:22 pm
shelworth

Happened to me in Texas, in 1982. I was in the Coast Guard, they got all my uniforms, and pretty much everything except what I had on. May they rot in Hell.


Vote Up18Vote Down 
10/30/2019 1:36 pm
﻿