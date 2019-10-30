San Luis Obispo police searching for laundry thieves

October 30, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly stole about $500 worth of clothing from a laundry room at the Mustang Village apartment complex. [Cal Coast Times]

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell posted a cell phone photo on Twitter of the two suspected thieves. The photo also shows a large bag of clothes lying inside a laundry room.

Cantrell is asking for help from the public in identifying the two individuals in the photo. She is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Officer Behrens at (805) 594-8064.

