Santa Barbara County deputies searching for murder suspect
October 15, 2019
CCT STAFF
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of murdering a woman at a Hope Ranch residence Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies responding to reports of a domestic violence incident found a deceased woman at a home on the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive. Investigators then asked residents in the area to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect.
Deputies are not currently releasing the names of the victim or the suspect, who they have identified.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines