SLO County students score above average, but lagging in math

October 16, 2019

By Josh Friedman

San Luis Obispo County students tested slightly above pupils statewide in English and mathematics over the last year, even though fewer than half of local students managed to meet California standards in math, recently released data shows.

In the 2018-2019 school year, 56.65 percent of SLO County students met or exceeded state English language arts standards. In math, just 45.53 percent met or exceeded state standards, according to California Department of Education data.

Statewide, 50.87 percent of students met or exceeded English standards, while 39.73 percent met or exceeded math standards.

Among SLO County’s main school districts, San Luis Coastal fared the best in English and math testing: 70.28 percent of students met or exceeded state language arts standards while 64.08 percent met or exceeded math standards.

Shandon Unified was the worst performing district with 32.03 percent of students meeting or exceeding English standards. In math, 25.32 percent of pupils met or exceeded standards.

Here is how local school districts fared in 2019 testing. The following are percentages of students who met or exceeded state English language arts and math standards by district:

Atascadero Unified School District

English – 51.75 percent

Math – 40.3 percent

Coast Unified School District

English – 52.07 percent

Math – 37.93 percent

Lucia Mar Unified School District

English – 56.06 – percent

Math – 42.06 – percent

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

English – 47.5 – percent

Math – 35.85 – percent

San Luis Coastal Unified School District

English – 70.28 percent

Math – 64.08 percent

Shandon Joint Unified School District

English – 32.03 – percent

Math – 25.32 – percent

Templeton Unified School District

English – 62.83 – percent

Math – 47.02 – percent

Loading...