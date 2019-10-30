Front Page  »  

Tarzan actor Ron Ely’s son was unarmed when shot and killed

October 30, 2019

Ron Ely

BY CCT STAFF

The 30-year-old son of Tarzan actor Ron Ely feigned having a gun in an apparent suicide by officer at his parents’ Santa Barbara County home on Oct. 15.

Responding to a report of a domestic dispute, deputies found Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, dead from multiple stab wounds. Deputies quickly identified Cameron Ely as a suspect in his mother’s murder.

Outside the home, deputies found Cameron Ely. The suspect told deputies that he had a gun, walked towards the deputies, and motioned with his hands as if he were drawing a weapon, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department.

Four deputies responded firing a total of 24 rounds, killing Cameron Ely.

Using a ballistic shield, approached Cameron Ely and discovered he had pretended to have a gun, however he was not armed. The department released the names of the deputies involved in the shooting: Desiree Thome, Jeremy Rogers, Phillip Farley, and John Gruttadaurio.

The 81 year old actor was not harmed during the altercation. Ron Ely was best know for portraying Tarzan in the 1966 NBC series Tarzan.


Julie

24 rounds? Seems excessive.


10/30/2019 1:08 pm
MrYan

Divide that number by 4.


Is 6, each, excessive?


10/30/2019 3:17 pm
DocT

Suicide and assisted suicide are both illegal in California. The only way to do it in a reliable, inexpensive and fully legal way is to reach into your pockets when cops are around.


They’re eager and happy to gun you down….for their own safety.


10/30/2019 10:39 am
MrYan

I don’t think they’re eager or happy Doc. Fearful is the word. But with the same result nonetheless.


Fear can be mitigated with better processes and procedures to reduce adverse results. Procedures that dictate; when, where and how many times to shoot someone when drawing a weapon for example.


As you frame it; all these police are gleeful and eager shooters. So there’s nothing to do but complain I guess.


10/30/2019 3:35 pm
﻿