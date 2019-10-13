Front Page  »  

Thieves snatch synthetic turf from Sinsheimer Park in SLO

October 13, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the theft of a large portion of the synthetic turf from the slide hill at Sinsheimer Park playground.

During the overnight hours of Oct. 7, vandals cut out and stole a large portion of the synthetic turf from the playground. The turf will cost about $10,000 to replace and it is estimated to take about two weeks for the repairs to be completed.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video of the theft, however, there are no known suspects at this time. Police are asking anyone who has information about the vandalism to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at 805-781-7312.


4
ActaNonVerba

Some frat has a new putting green…


10/13/2019 7:25 pm 
10/13/2019 7:25 pm
mercut1469

So, why in the world would someone do this? Maybe others have more insight.


I think it’s just a sign of the times. Lawlessness seems to run rampant from the highest among us to the lowest. If they can get away with it, then it really isn’t a crime, right?


10/13/2019 6:30 pm 
10/13/2019 6:30 pm
oldtimer

Why is there plastic turf to begin with, how does plastic turf cost 10k of our tax dollars? So this hill must cost what, 100 – 200k for plastic turf? San Luis city management at its best. This is truly a million dollar plastic view, disgusting. I loathe San Luis and California miss management of funds while so many live hand to mouth, paycheck to paycheck; 60% of slo residents, said the censored Tribune. Fake turf over constituents. Let them eat cake. Not to mention, what the hell kind of adhesives used on this Roman Marvel of crap that neighbors must breathe. Hate cannabis smell, how about adhesive on a ass*tro turf for the surfs.


10/13/2019 5:48 pm 
10/13/2019 5:48 pm
Cmonnow

I’m sorry but how big of a loser do you need to be to steal stuff from a community park? Might be a difficult crime to track down cuz I’m sure they raced home to put it in their yard. Next they have to steal a six-pack so they can enjoy their bichen yard. Bichen.


10/13/2019 4:33 pm 
10/13/2019 4:33 pm
