Front Page  »  

Three people gunned down, one killed in Lompoc

October 13, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Three people were shot Saturday night in an alley between North F and G Streets in Lompoc. One person is dead and two others are in the hospital.

At about 10:25 p.m., officers responding to reports of a shooting found three gunshot victims lying in the alley. Medical personnel transported the victims to the hospital, where one of the them died from their injuries.

Officials are not yet releasing the names of the victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
RalphKane

Lompuke needs to be walled off and transformed into Escape from New York.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
10/13/2019 10:20 am
mercut1469

Well, it’s a pithy comment, but, you do realize that children and families live in Lompoc? I know that many of you want to “otherize” people in towns you scorn—for whatever reason—but really they are no different than you.


Vote Up-4Vote Down 
10/13/2019 6:35 pm
﻿