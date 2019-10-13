Three people gunned down, one killed in Lompoc
October 13, 2019
By CCT STAFF
Three people were shot Saturday night in an alley between North F and G Streets in Lompoc. One person is dead and two others are in the hospital.
At about 10:25 p.m., officers responding to reports of a shooting found three gunshot victims lying in the alley. Medical personnel transported the victims to the hospital, where one of the them died from their injuries.
Officials are not yet releasing the names of the victims.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.
