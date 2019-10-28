Truck crashes into 12-year-old walking to school in Atascadero

October 28, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A truck crashed into and injured a 12-year-old girl who was walking in a crosswalk in Atascadero on Monday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the girl walking westbound in a crosswalk on El Camino Real near the Sunken Gardens. A Dodge truck traveling southbound failed to stop and collided with the girl, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

First responders transported the girl, who was suffering from moderate injuries, to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows speed may have factored into the cause of the collision. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the police.

Atascadero police are reminding drivers the speed limit on El Camino Real from Rosario Avenue to Morro Road is 25 mph. The area is known for high pedestrian traffic, especially during school hours, and drivers should be vigilant in watching for pedestrians.

