Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande Council votes to raise mayor’s pay 97 percent

November 14, 2019

Mayor Caren Ray

By KAREN VELIE

Following pleas from the public not to raise their salaries, the Arroyo Grande City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday to give themselves a 60 percent increase and Mayor Caren Ray-Russom a 97 percent increase in pay. [Cal Coast Times]

Ray-Russom, Councilman Keith Storton and Councilwoman Kristen Barneich voted in favor of raising the stipend from $405 to $648 for the four council members and to $798 for the mayor. Ray-Russom said she sought the stipend increase because other city councils were receiving more money

During public comment, residents rebutted Ray-Russom’s argument, noting the council’s benefit package has increased by more than 60 percent. The councils medical benefits are the second highest in the county.

Sandra Bochicchio voiced her anger at the child-like behavior of council members.

“How dare you even think about giving yourself a raise when we are in a financial hole,” Bochicchio said. “You have done research and presented evidence of other city official compensation. But this is like little Johnny going to his parents, ‘Mommy, mommy, mommy, I want this toy because all my friends have it.’ Just because Tommy has that toy does not mean that you need to have it.”

The city is currently experiencing a $3.5 million shortfall for infrastructure repairs. As a result, city officials are considering raising water and wastewater rates, and initiating a stormwater management tax.

Ray-Russom said in the next 15 years she would have to replace her roof, which she is not setting money aside for. She then compared the city not having money set aside for needed capital improvements as the same as her not saving money for a new roof.

“We have a balanced budget,” Ray-Russom said. “The reason that we are asking or potentially looking at other things, is when you hear that, next I want you to be listening and hearing to that roof savings.”

Both Ray-Russom and Storton said that the raises were needed to attract a younger and diverse council.

Barneich argued that she was not receiving her entire stipend, because the city was keeping part of it to pay for her family’s monthly insurance premiums, on top of the $1,707 the city is already paying for Barneich’s family’s insurance costs.

Both Councilwoman Lan George and Councilman Jimmy Paulding voted no, saying it was the wrong time to raise council pay.


Loading...
Related:


7
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1965buick

Lol. They said 60. She says 97, but only for me.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
11/14/2019 6:15 pm
Lmo

>> Both Ray-Russom and Storton said that the raises were needed to attract a younger and diverse council. <<


If that is the case then Ray-Russon and Storton should both decline THEIR raises, because they're already onboard, and they knew what the pay was going in. I wonder just what they mean by "diverse"?


Vote Up4Vote Down 
11/14/2019 4:10 pm
Stunned

I just read on November 9, 2019 that they were going to suck a 60% raise in salary but, in reality that was their usual smoke and mirrors to rob us for even more. On one hand we hear we’re facing a budget deficit whilst our greedy mayor announces we’re on a balanced budget.


Recall the three that voted themselves a bloated raise!


Vote Up5Vote Down 
11/14/2019 2:49 pm
ShootTheMessenger

Caren Ray Russom must be using the same contractor for the Brisco Road Interchange as she does for her roof repairs.


According to Transparent California as a teacher in Santa Maria in 2017 her salary was $111,937.00 + $32,887.00 in benefits = $144,827.00 in total. Plus $4860 in council pay.


Something is definitely “through the roof”.


Vote Up16Vote Down 
11/14/2019 1:34 pm
debeddebed

Of course they raised their pay. Hey don’t care that we are in a financial hole. The city council is mostly Democrat socialists. They want to bankrupt cities & states so the people will revolt and dictators can walk in and take over. They only do as they want, never as the voters want.

VOTE them out!


Vote Up30Vote Down 
11/14/2019 12:01 pm
MrYan

…They want to bankrupt cities & states so the people will revolt and dictators can walk in and take over…..Hmmm not quite. Paranoid much?


Understand this:

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War


I don’t think you have a good grasp on what motivates your political rivals. Please continue to delude yourself that your belief is accurate.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
11/14/2019 1:48 pm
slomark

Clickbait headline. The numbers the percentages are based upon are very low.


Vote Up-5Vote Down 
11/14/2019 11:30 am
﻿