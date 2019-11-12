Cal Poly student dies in his SLO apartment

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Cal Poly student died Sunday inside his apartment close to the university campus. [Mustang News]

Brenden Nichols was a sophomore agricultural business student from Orangevale, Calif. It is unclear what caused his death.

San Luis Obispo firefighters arrived at Nichols’ apartment at Cedar Creek Village Sunday and administered aid, but did not succeed in resuscitating the Cal Poly student. The SLO County coroner’s office is now investigating the death.

