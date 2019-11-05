Front Page  »  

Kern County destroys $1 billion in marijuana plants disguised as hemp

November 5, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office destroyed more than 459 acres of marijuana last week, with a value of more than $1 billion. The pot plants had been cultivated under the guise of hemp. [Bakersfield.com]

Even though marijuana and hemp are both members of the cannabis family, they have different levels of THC, the intoxicant in pot, creating vastly different regulations and profit margins. Marijuana sells for four to five times the price of hemp, which is required to have 0.3 percent or less THC.

An investigation by the FBI and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife discovered an alleged hemp grower was actually growing approximately 10 million marijuana plants in 11 fields. Authorities in Kern County then seized and destroyed approximately 10 million marijuana plants.


MysticOne

Sorry, but cannabis that come back tested between .4-1% (according to other articles with more information) does not have the same value as cannabis testing in the 20% THC range. Typical cop math will tell you otherwise and also add at least a 10x factor to the final number.


What was grown is called trash… not low enough thc to sell to cbd processors and certainly not high enough thc that any dispensary would consider touching for any reason. So the true value of the crop is $0.


11/05/2019 4:56 am
UnReasoned

Yeah, that rusty brown weed doesn’t seem like your typical top shelf offering, does it?


11/05/2019 5:47 am
