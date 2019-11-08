Kmart closing Atascadero store

November 8, 2019

By CCT STAFF

After more than 40 years in business, Kmart will close its store in Atascadero in February.

In the latest round of closures, Transformco is set to shutter 45 Kmart stores and 51 Sears locations in February, including the Sears store in Santa Maria. Over the past 15 years, the company has closed 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores and eliminated about 250,000 jobs.

On Dec. 2, the stores’ going out of business sales will begin.

The company reports it “has faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges.”

See the full list of store closures.

