Man threatens Los Osos Middle School

November 12, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A man called 911 on Monday to lodge a threat against the Los Osos Middle School, and then hung up, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

While investigators are withholding the specifics of the threat, they have take precautions. After mounting an investigation, detectives contacted school officials so they could notify staff, students and parents of the threat.

Also, “out of an abundance of caution,” deputies will remain at the school all day to provide security, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information concerning this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

Loading...