Monterey County Jail escapees captured at the border

November 6, 2019

Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The two inmates who escaped Monterey County Jail while facing gang-related murder charges were caught by the United States border patrol Tuesday night.

At about 11:35 p.m., federal agents caught the fugitives attempting to enter the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing, according to federal authorities. Deputies returned the murder suspects to the Monterey County Jail on Wednesday.

Three days earlier, on Sunday morning, Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, managed to escape the jail by climbing out of 22-inch hole they cut in the ceiling of a jail bathroom.

After making their way through the tiny hole, the inmates crawled through a small space and then made their way out of a hatch and into an area of the facility that was under construction.

Fonseca and Salazar were being held in jail pending murder charges in separate cases.

In June 2018, Fonseca was arrested in connection with two murders that occurred in Salinas during a four-day period. His bail was set at $2.25 million.

In July 2018, officers arrested Salazar and a 15-year-old male for allegedly murdering one man and attempting to murder another man.


shishkabob141

Too bad Newsom did away with the death penalty. These two are great candidates.


11/06/2019 6:43 pm
Side_Show_Bob

This is so encouraging. These guys bust out on SUNDAY which means they made a clean escape all the way down and crossed the border INTO Mexico and TODAY they get caught COMING BACK to the US, again?!


Yeah, that “open borders” thing sounds so good right about now.


11/06/2019 6:30 pm
Lmo

So they ESCAPED on Sunday, November 3… and they were captured RE-ENTERING the United States today, November 6? They made it, as fugitives from the law, from the Monterey Co. Jail TO Mexico and were trying to return to the United States … in THREE DAYS? They obviously had help.


11/06/2019 6:15 pm
Rambunctious

So they successfully crossed into Mexico and tried to come back?…wow it really must be bad down there…LOL


11/06/2019 5:58 pm
MrYan

They escaped and were caught returning to the US from Mexico? They did a U-turn once safely back in Mexico?


Are your facts correct? If they are; there is more to this story.


11/06/2019 5:58 pm
