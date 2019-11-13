Nearly 20,000 customers lose power in SLO County

November 12, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Several power outages knocked out service for more than 19,000 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:24 p.m., power went out to nearly 10,000 Cambria residents and 9,043 customers in Atascadero and Santa Margarita. Customers in Morro Bay, Cayucos and northern San Luis Obispo also lost power.

Both Cuesta College and Cal Poly temporarily lost service.

An equipment issue at an electric substation in Templeton caused the outage, according to PG&E.

By 2:30 p.m., power had been restored to all customers impacted by the outage.

