Nipomo house fire leaves victim in critical condition
November 24, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A neighbor rescued a person from inside a burning home in Nipomo Sunday afternoon. The victim of the house fire is in critical condition. [KSBY]
At about 2 p.m., a fire broke out at a home in the 200 block of West Price Street, according to Cal Fire.
Before firefighters arrived at the scene, a neighbor pulling one person out of the home and began resuscitating the individual. Fire personnel took over providing emergency care before the victim was transported to a local hospital.
Responders quickly knocked down the blaze, which was burning inside a bedroom. The fire caused just minimal damage.
Fire officials say there were two occupants inside the home when it caught on fire. Only one person suffered injuries as a result of the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
