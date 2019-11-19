Front Page  »  

Oceano Dunes closure could cost $100 million a year

November 19, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The director of California State Parks agreed on Monday to permanently shut down approximately half of the camping area and about 5 percent of the riding area at the Oceano Dunes, at an Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board meeting.

State Parks Director Lisa Manga agreed to close down approximately 50 acres near the shoreline to reduce air pollution blowing towards Nipomo. As part of an abatement order, the state will fence off the area by the end of the year.

In the spring, the state agreed to plant native vegetation in the fenced off area.

For years, some Nipomo residents have complained about dust blowing from the dunes, which they blame on vehicles riding on the sand.

On the other side, supporters of driving on the dunes point at the economic impact and question the accuracy of the studies the air board is relying on to shut down the camping area.

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area has an economic impact to SLO County of approximately $244 million a year, according to a 2016/2017 economic impact report. Of that, $221 million is related to overnight visitors.


LameCommenter

It looks like the air pollution extremists at the Board will eventually win every time, and by increments inch by inch, the mesa people will thus terminate a unique-in-California longstanding coastal form of outdoor recreation. Regardless of conflicting studies, or who was there first arguments, etc., it is painful to recognize that the system and bureaucrats will likely soon extinguish a controversial form of recreation that very large numbers of outdoors-types really, really enjoy. A tragedy.


11/19/2019 9:59 pm
obispan

“Economic impact”? The beer, gas, and food are bought in Bakersfield (or wherever in the valley). Maybe top off with gas, ice and beer locally, not much of an economic presence and no 10-12% TOT (transient occupancy tax) for hotels/motels and little sales tax for dining and almost none for retail. These “studies” have no real data. TOT brings a million a month to Pismo and that’s fact, near zero for the weekend redneck rodeo to the south. And consider the costs, rangers, always “law enforcement” in terms of authority, are now beach cops dealing with gangs and shootings. In 1982 and before, you could always drive on the beach, just don’t get stuck, but the off road idiocy did not exist. Drove the length of the beach starting from the Pismo ramp with my parents’ 1948 Willy’s Overland 2wd. That said, I got sandblasted on dune hikes back to about 1970 when the wind was blowing, and it was headed to Nipomo, but I can tell you that anyone driving on wet sand was not a factor.


11/19/2019 8:40 pm
jimmy_me

This makes no sense. If you’ve ever been to the area, it has a special peacefulness to it. The minute you remove off-road vehicles from the area, all flavors of campers, hikers, and equestrians will start bringing their money there.


11/19/2019 5:50 pm
agnative

I totally agree. Amazing the politicians cannot figure that out.


11/19/2019 7:55 pm
ratherbefishing

The State/County will just raise taxes to accommodate the shortfall, they always do.


11/19/2019 4:03 pm
Lmo

It’s dusty in Nipomo.. .. and it’s noisy living near an airport. So don’t move there!! And while we’re closing down the recreational activities at the Oceano Dunes, let’s curtail using public streets for bicycle and marathon events. Manga is a pawn.


11/19/2019 3:26 pm
Jorge Estrada

With no ATV’s the dust will still blow. The County APCD will then have to require that all down wind properties be required to include the dust disclosure on their property title. The APCD will not get a nickel from the property owners and who knows, the home may have to be abated from a poor health corridor by State law? When it comes to health, there is no such thing as grandfathering rights. Simple math: them and you minus them and you equals zero.


11/19/2019 3:25 pm
