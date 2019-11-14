Pismo Beach police identify man found in the surf

November 14, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities have confirmed the man whose dead body was discovered in the surf off Pismo Beach on Tuesday as missing 28-year-old Costa Mesa resident Jacob Potter.

Potter’s death was a suicide, according to police.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a person walking on the beach noticed a body in the surf. Officers arrived and determined the deceased man had suffered head trauma, but foul play was not suspected.

Pismo Beach police and the SLO County Coroner’s Offie conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the suicide determination.

Potter’s brother reported he was missing on Nov. 2, 10 days before his body was discovered. Potter’s last known location was at a Pismo Beach hotel, where he left his vehicle and cell phone.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at (805) 773-2208.

