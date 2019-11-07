Front Page  »  

Red-legged frog concerns delay controversial Morro Bay sewer project

November 7, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The possibility of causing harm to the endangered red-legged frog has caused the city of Morro Bay to halt breaking ground on its new sewer plant, and construction could now be delayed for a period of at least months.

Morro Bay has obtained federal funding for the project, which requires the city to be in compliance with rules pertaining to endangered species. Even though there have reportedly been no red-legged frog sightings in recent years at the sewer project site, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service is now reviewing the project’s potential impacts on the frog species.

Morro Bay officials argue there has not been a red-legged frog sighting within a square mile of the project site since 1996. The federal Environmental Protection Agency has stated the sewer project “may affect, but is not likely to adversely impact” the red-legged frog and its habitat.

In response to the probe into potential impacts on red-legged frogs, City Manager Scott Collins told the New Times he expects the project to be delayed by several weeks to several months.

Morro Bay’s new approximately $125 million sewer plant is supposed to be constructed on a 27-acre South Bay Boulevard property near the watershed of the Morro Bay Estuary. Construction had been scheduled to begin this year, and the project was scheduled to be completed by 2022.

In addition to the delay over the red-legged frog, the project is being contested by a citizens’ group that has won the right for voters to have their say on the new sewer plant via a referendum.

Before selecting the South Bay Boulevard site, city officials looked at 17 different properties, comparing costs, impacts, technical feasibility and the property owner’s willingness to sell, Collins previously said.


Boomer5

When the Bridge on South Bay Boulevard was upgraded they hired a person to collect frogs in the construction area and place or toss them over a plastic barricade. The egrets standing on the other side would catch them in mid air or on the second bounce as they scrambled away.


11/07/2019 6:05 pm
Snoid

Oh good Lord, this is pathetic. Go visit the MB plant and see just how disgusting their final effluent is. No pun, but will this shit ever stop.


11/07/2019 1:06 pm
DocT

Untreated raw sewage and polluted ground water don’t hurt the frogs so much…only people.


So, to combat global warming we should NOT build sewers as this will reduce the human population and save the planet, etc.


I think I’m on the PC side of this? No? What about putting solar panels up and extra recycling-behavior containers? (nothing gets recycled…just makes us feel warm and fuzzy about using so much plastic.)


11/07/2019 12:28 pm
Slosum

Eco freaks seed these projects with so called “endangered species”. Yet one more case of animal before man. Frogs, snails and smelt are more important than human health needs.


11/07/2019 11:37 am
