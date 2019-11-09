Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo man suing vape company

November 9, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A San Luis Obispo man filed a lawsuit Thursday against Juul over alleged injuries he suffered while using the company’s vapes. [KSBY]

In the suit he filed in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, Nick Limpangug says that as a young adult he suffered serous injuries as a result of vaping. Juul Labs produces electronic cigarettes.

Limpangug accuses Juul of negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation and deceit. Specifically, the suit claims Juul deliberately markets to minors and young adults “falsely advertising its e-cigarette system as a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes.”

Amid increasing scrutiny from federal regulators, multiple former users and a former employee have filed lawsuits against Juul.

Late last month, the former employee accused Juul in a lawsuit of terminating him after he raised safety concerns.

Juul argues its products are intended to help adults quit smoking cigarettes and that they are working to curb underage use.


Mitch C

Sorry dude, no one forced you to Vape. Take responsibility for your own actions and move on.


11/09/2019 1:52 pm
kayaknut

Gee who would have thought smoking something is bad for you, and that the manufacturer says there are no harmful effects. Guess Nick Limpangug never read about the history of the cigarette industry, maybe he should have before starting vaping? “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it”, guess George Santayana was right.


11/09/2019 1:13 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Goes into it full well knowing the consequences and now claims he’s been injured. What a wonderfully irresponsible, litigious society the left has created.


11/09/2019 12:53 pm
﻿