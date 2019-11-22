SLO police searching for laundromat thieves

November 22, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Less than a month after announcing a search for laundry thieves, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning about frequent thefts of coins from laundry rooms in SLO.

Over the past several weeks, there has been a major increase in laundry room coin machine burglaries throughout San Luis Obispo, police said. A map produced by the police department shows a total of 13 burglaries at 12 laundry rooms citywide since August.

Multiple coin machine burglaries occurred at the Mustang Village apartment complex, the same location where theft of actual laundry occurred. The theft of laundry was also isolated to Mustang Village, police said.

Last month, San Luis Obispo police said they were searching for a pair of laundry thieves who stole about $500 of clothing from a Mustang Village laundry room. Investigators circulated a cell phone photo of the two suspected thieves.

