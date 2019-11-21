SLO teen’s shooting threat motivated by social media

November 20, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Motivated by a social media trend, a 13-year-old girl at Laguna Middle School in San Luis Obispo made a school shooting threat, with the hope that it would lead to a day off from school.

On Nov. 18, the teen, encouraged by two of her friends, wrote “School Shooting 12-02-19,” on a school bathroom mirror. Police quickly mounted an investigation and soon discovered the alleged culprits.

For several weeks, students have posted numerous TikTok videos urging teens to skip school on Dec. 2. The 13-year-old student wrote the message to support the trend and as a means to get other students to skip school on Dec. 2, police said.

The students involved did not intend to “threaten anyone, or to follow through with a shooting or any other acts of violence,” police said.

Officials have notified the students’ parents. While no arrests were made, school administrators plan to discipline the students.

