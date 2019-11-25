Vehicle drops 20 feet down riverbank in Paso Robles

November 25, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car plunged about 20 feet down landing in a riverbank in Paso Robles Sunday evening, but the driver emerged from the crash with just moderate injuries. [KSBY]

At about 8 p.m., fire personnel found the vehicle down the riverbank near 6400 N. River Road and Wellsona Road. The car was lying close to the riverbed.

It is unclear what caused the driver to leave the roadway. The extent of the driver’s injuries is also unclear.

Personnel from Cal Fire, the CHP and Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services responded to the crash.

