Woman jumps to her death off overpass in San Luis Obispo
November 1, 2019
By CCT STAFF
A woman jumped off the Madonna Road overpass onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Friday morning, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly after 11 a.m., 911 callers reported a woman hanging off the overpass. Officers arrived as the woman leapt onto a southbound lane of Highway 101.
Officers said the death appears to be a suicide.
