Arroyo Grande city manager’s job in jeopardy

December 17, 2019

Jim Bergman

By KAREN VELIE

The Arroyo Grande City Council scheduled a special closed session meeting for Tuesday to discuss the performance and the possible discipline or dismissal of City Manager Jim Bergman. The catalyst for the meeting is not listed on the agenda. [Cal Coast Times]

Bergman was hired in 2017 to replace former City Manager Dianne Thompson, who the council voted to terminate. Shortly afterwards, in 2018, Bergman cut nine full-time positions to avoid a projected $912,000 budget shortfall.

On Nov. 1, Bergman ended long-term Community Services Director Teresa McClish’s employment.

Two weeks later, two top level employees resigned. Administrative Services Director Shannon Esenwein, who oversaw both the city’s finance and human resources departments, resigned on Nov. 15.  Former city attorney Heather Whitham also left the city on Nov. 15.

A majority vote will be necessary to discipline or terminate Bergman on Tuesday.


sharshofar

We need to support Jim Bergman he did the right thing for the right reasons. Let’s stand behind Jim Bergman. Jim I support your decision to let these employees go.


12/17/2019 8:28 am
Jorge Estrada

“A majority vote will be necessary to discipline or terminate Bergman on Tuesday.” Then again it will take a majority vote to grant a pay raise for Bergman too, for a job well done. Sometimes you need to fire everyone and start over, better they resigned to avoid retribution.


12/17/2019 8:19 am
IDBOUND

I think I smell a new tax or fee coming into play ….Meanwhile as opponents of the dunes try to shut dunes down …another financial blow to the 5 cities area …What’s next for the financial status of another SLO county city or town WOW that old saying it has to get worse before it gets better


12/17/2019 8:08 am
kayaknut

Maybe Jim Bergman should have used more taxpayer money to buy the council members real leather city jackets instead or maybe now he’ll get the matching scraves and gloves. Oh yeah that’s right some of the council members repaid the cost of the jackets….. Oh well. Jim should have known getting rid of the mayor’s BFF McClish has consequences.


12/17/2019 7:32 am
