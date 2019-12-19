Drunk sheriff lieutenant arrested in Arroyo Grande

December 19, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An intoxicated off-duty Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s lieutenant allegedly cursed at Arroyo Grande police officers and called them idiots, prior to getting arrested in the South County city last month. [New Times]

Arroyo Grande officers arrested Brenda Maynard on Nov. 24 on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Maynard’s LinkedIn profile lists her as a Santa Barbara County custody lieutenant and a resident of Arroyo Grande.

On the day of her arrest, officers arrived at Rooster Creek Tavern on East Branch Street in response to a disturbing the peace call. There, they found Maynard.

Maynard repeatedly said she was off-duty law enforcement, and she was handing out her business card inside the restaurant. Arroyo Grande officers said Maynard had red, glossy eyes; slurred speech; a staggered gait; and she smelled like alcohol.

Officers asked Maynard to go outside, and she complied. While walking out of the restaurant, Maynard gave an officer a business card and said, “This is who I am.”

While trying to provide her ID, Maynard, swayed backed and forth, nearly fell over and was helped up by an officer, according to the Arroyo Grande police report.

Two officers then assisted Maynard, who was having a difficult time walking.

Officers asked Maynard whether she could contact someone to pick her up or if police could take her home. Maynard refused, claimed she was not intoxicated and said she was going to walk home.

The off-duty lieutenant also asked to speak to a police supervisor. Arroyo Grande officers then activated the camera and microphone in a squad car.

A member of the Arroyo Grande force referred to as a special police officer arrived at the scene. Maynard became argumentative and uncooperative with the special police officer.

Maynard said she’s been a lieutenant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years. Maynard also called the Arroyo Grande officers “idiots,” according to the police report.

The off-duty lieutenant told the special police officer, the “bottom line is I’m going.” She then tried to walk away.

Officers at the scene tried to place Maynard’s hands behind her back. Maynard allegedly pulled away and said, “Oh you guys are in fucking trouble.”

As officers prepared to pat down Maynard, the off-duty lieutenant screamed that police were touching her private parts, and she requested a female officer.

Police ordered Maynard to get in the patrol car. She refused, and went down to the ground between the curb and a tire of the patrol car.

Eventually, the special police officer talked Maynard into entering the back seat of the patrol car. The special police officer arrested Maynard.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it is conducting a review of Maynard’s case and would not comment on it.

Maynard is the second Santa Barbara sheriff’s lieutenant to be arrested on alcohol-related charges in recent months. In September, custody deputy Javier Jonathan Antunez allegedly caused a crash that injured multiple people while driving under the influence. Antunez faces felony DUI charges.

