Highway 166 closed causing Central Coast heavy traffic

December 26, 2019

By CCT STAFF

CHP officers closed Highway 166 from Maricopa to Highway 101 on Thursday afternoon because of poor weather conditions and multiple vehicle accidents near the intersection with Highway 33.

Officers also closed Highway 33 south of Highway 166. In addition, Interstate 5 is shuttered at the Grapevine because of snow.

As a result of the closures, heavy traffic on highways 101 and 46 is slowing down holiday travel in San Luis Obispo County. It is unclear when the highways will reopen.

