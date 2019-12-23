Investigators looking for missing Heritage Ranch woman’s car

December 23, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of the Heritage Ranch area of rural Paso Robles to search through home surveillance footage for the vehicle of a missing woman whom authorities deem to be at risk.

Jyll Stevens, 45, was last seen having dinner with friends in Heritage Ranch on Thursday. After dinner, Stevens said she was heading home and then left the residence. She did not return home.

Sheriff’s officials are now asking residents of Heritage Ranch and surrounding areas who have surveillance camera systems to check their footage to see if they have recordings of a 2009 Red Toyota Yaris two-door hatchback with California license plate number 6LCV465. Residents are asked to review their footage from 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 through the present.

Stevens’ red Toyota hatchback was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the area of Skip Jack Lane and Water View Drive in Heritage Ranch, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who notices a vehicle matching the description of Stevens’ car is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

Authorities describe Stevens as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

