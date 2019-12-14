Front Page  »  

Man gets 5 years for snatching tr-tip from SLO grocery

December 14, 2019

Dennis Wheeler

By CCT STAFF

A 30-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for using a deadly weapon in the theft of $150 worth of tri-tip from the Smart and Final on Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

In 2018, Dennis Wheeler put more than $150 worth of tri-tip steak into a bag and tried to get away through an emergency exit without paying. A store employee followed Wheeler outside the store, where Wheeler brandished a knife at the employee’s chest.

The Smart and Final employee quickly backed away and Wheeler escaped on a bicycle.

San Luis Obispo police officers recognized a photo of Wheeler, who had two previous convictions. A few hours later, officers arrested Wheeler.

After less than an hour, a jury convicted Wheeler. On Thursday, Judge Hernaldo J. Baltonado sentenced Wheeler to five years in state prison.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
obispan

If I’m going to risk jail for stealing tri-tip, it will not be from Fart and Smile.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
12/14/2019 2:06 pm
diamond

Marlon Brando’s kid got five years for “Manslaughter“ after shooting someone between the eyes. But this guys Norman Bates glare is probably worth five years.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
12/14/2019 1:54 pm
Lmo

So the jerk gets five years of free lunch, dental care, and a roof over his head (plus however long he’s been locked up at county)…. . ..


Vote Up5Vote Down 
12/14/2019 1:33 pm
1965buick

He’ll get 2 at the most, and it may be what he needs.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
12/14/2019 8:35 pm
﻿