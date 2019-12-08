Mental health patient escapes from SLO County facility

December 8, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a San Luis Obispo County Psychiatric Facility patient who became agitated on Saturday morning and destroyed property at the facility. [Cal Coast Times]

Before law enforcement arrived, 31-year-old Benjamin Aaron Karp escaped the facility. Deputies issued a be-on-the-lookout warning to all law enforcement agencies in the county.

Officials describe Karp as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue scrubs and no shoes.

Even though deputies do not believe Karp is a danger to others, they are asking members of the public not to approach him. Instead, they are asking anyone who spots Karp to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 805-781-4550.

Loading...