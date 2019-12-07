Front Page  »  

Officers catch man attempting to kill woman in San Simeon

December 7, 2019

Cory Lowell Dollar

By CCT STAFF

CHP officers arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly strangled and stabbed a woman in the San Simeon area on Friday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Officers responding to a report of a disabled vehicle, discovered a truck partially blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. Inside the truck, a man was straddling a woman while he violently choked her.

Unable to get inside the truck, officers broke the window and tazed the suspect.

Medical personnel then transported the woman — who was suffering from stab wounds to her chest, large bruises on her head, and marks on her neck — to a local hospital.

Officers arrested Cory Lowell Dollar, 31, for attempted murder and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Francesca Bolognini

“Bail set”????? “Bail set” !?!?!?!? Are you kidding me?!? Seriously? Why, in the name of one shred of sanity, would this obviously violent head case be allowed out on bail???? Because he is white? Male? Both? Does our county care more about the “rights” of such an individual than the safety of women? There is absolutely NO excuse for allowing this guy out. A dog would be put down on the spot for his actions, as witnessed by law enforcement, who narrowly rescued the woman. Are you kidding me? Bail? We need serious reform in this county and I hope that people have the sense to vote for it next time they have the chance.


12/07/2019 11:47 am
Side_Show_Bob

I prefer my cops to NOT be judge, jury, and executioner. Remember, most are products of, and just scraped by, the public school system. Scary thought, huh?


This sounds like a slam-dunk case if the DA doesn’t hose it. Now, being CA, let’s just watch and see if the progressives make him into a folk hero.


12/07/2019 1:34 pm
Francesca Bolognini

CLARIFICATION for those who would rather troll than actually read my comment:


No one asked the cops do anything but their jobs. Which they did just fine. If any animal, other than a white male human one had been involved in this brutal attack, it would likely have been shot rather than tazed. Again, to be completely clear, it sounds like the LEOs did a fine job. I wish they employed tazers instead of guns more often. However, who the hell (which judge) thought it a good idea to let such an obviously dangerously deranged individual back on the streets under any circumstances? Why would having money make it OK for him to roam free amongst us? Do they care that little for our safety?


And Mr. Side Show, the money piece is very much a part of “capitalism” and specifically “elitism”, not a Progressive concept. Most Progressives do not like the bail system because people should be held or released based on the crime and personal circumstances, not their financial status. You would be hard pressed to find an actual Progressive who advocates for dangerous individuals to roam free, but I guess you have to get your kicks somehow.


12/07/2019 3:07 pm
Ham

Yes because only white men can be let out on bail. Genius take.


12/07/2019 3:26 pm
