Paso Robles man accused of distributing violent child porn

December 6, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Federal agents arrested a Paso Robles man this week who is accused of both possessing and distributing child pornography.

Stephen Mullen, 38, faces one count of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession. During his arraigned in federal court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On or around Oct. 7, 2018, Mullen used an instant messaging app to send a video depicting an old man sodomizing an infant-aged girl, according to a federal indictment filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. Mullen allegedly sent the video on the app Kik Messenger, on which he used the moniker “moleone5680.”

Mullen was also found to be in possession of images and videos containing both a prepubescent minor and a minor under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit material. Investigators found the child pornography on a computer and an external hard drive that belonged to Mullen, the indictment states.

Authorities released Mullen from custody after he posted $20,000 bail. Mullen’s case is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 28.

