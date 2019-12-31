Police searching for Paso Robles pawn shop robbery suspect

December 31, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police are searching for a suspect they deemed the ‘mustachioed’ bandit who attempted to rob a pawn shop on Monday but fled when confronted by an uncooperative worker.

The man walked into Campos Ceramic holding an empty grocery sack and demanded an employee fill it with cash, according to a Paso Robles Police Department. The worker then told the man police were on their way.

Police say the suspect fled the store with his empty bag. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the police department.

