Front Page  »  

SLO man arrested for selling black market marijuana

December 19, 2019

Josephus Stallworth

By CCT STAFF

A San Luis Obispo man is in jail after police busted his alleged black market marijuana distribution business.

Responding to a tip that 40-year-old Josephus Stallworth had been transporting and selling large quantities of marijuana, police detectives determined Stallworth was operating an illegal pot delivery service. On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s home on the 2900 block of Rockview Place.

During their search of Stallworth’s home, detectives seized more than 10,000 cannabis products and several thousand dollars. The pot products were fraudulently packaged to represent legal and lab tested cannabis products, police said.

“Licensed cannabis retailers are required to meet safety standards developed by the State of California and the Bureau of Cannabis Control,” according to police. “Consuming cannabis from an unlicensed retailer
can lead to serious health risks.”

Officers arrested Stallworth for selling marijuana without a license and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.


Loading...
Related:


8
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
sbjcl

Very creative, I bet he is not the only one!!


Vote Up0Vote Down 
12/19/2019 6:52 pm
Mike

Didn’t pay the tax man and got in trouble for it.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
12/19/2019 6:09 pm
Ralph Snart

Black market? That seems a little harsh. Perhaps we should call it undocumented marijuana


Vote Up6Vote Down 
12/19/2019 5:14 pm
copperhead

it’s legal and not harmful as long as the government gets its sizable piece of the action. Black Market? Isn’t that racist?


Vote Up7Vote Down 
12/19/2019 4:39 pm
diamond

I am old enough to remember when they tried to scare us away from marijuana with paraquat. You can mark me still safe ✅


Vote Up3Vote Down 
12/19/2019 3:41 pm
IDBOUND

In Sacramento As of 6 months ago 3 of the 4 marijuana testing labs have been busted for falsifying test results and/or not testing .1 lab was estimated to have let 100k lbs of untested weed to be approved. 1 lab forfeited their license


Vote Up0Vote Down 
12/19/2019 3:09 pm
DocT

“”“Licensed cannabis retailers are required to meet safety standards developed by the State of California and the Bureau of Cannabis Control,” according to police. “Consuming cannabis from an unlicensed retailer

can lead to serious health risks.”””


The license magically cleanses the cannabis so it can no longer lead to serious health risks.


Well, actually there are no serious health risks but it sounds good and makes it seem like the license protects the public, which it does not.


Weed is no more illegal than it was back before it was legal.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
12/19/2019 3:01 pm
IDBOUND

Huh other info list him from Hayward / Oakland and Shasta / Redding areas


Vote Up0Vote Down 
12/19/2019 2:45 pm
﻿