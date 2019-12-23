SLO teen killed in Avila Beach golf cart crash

December 23, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 16-year-old boy crashed a golf cart in rural Avila Beach on Sunday, resulting in a 13-year-old male passenger becoming trapped underneath the vehicle and later dying at the hospital. [KSBY]

At about 1 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was driving the golf cart on Silver Oak Lane east of Lupine Canyon Road. The teen drove the golf cart onto a curb and into an embankment.

The golf cart overturned. Despite wearing a seatbelt, the 13-year-old passenger became pinned underneath the golf cart.

Responders transported the 13-year-old to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. Investigators do not suspect he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim. It is believed both boys were from San Luis Obispo.

Officials are asking anyone who has information about the crash to call the CHP at (805) 594-8700.

